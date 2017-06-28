Watch: Here's what Hanson looks like now! Cult 90s band Hanson play smash hit single MMMBop in Breakfast studio

It's been 25 years since US pop stars Hanson released smash hit single MMMBop, but during an appearance in the TVNZ 1 Breakfast studio, they proved they still have it.

Brothers Isaac, Taylor and Zac played a show in Auckland last night as part of their Middle of Everywhere 25th anniversary world tour.

They popped into TVNZ this morning, where as well as playing their hit song, they spoke about their admiration for Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams, who plays for their hometown Oklahoma City Thunder.

The brothers invited Adams out to local restaurant Oklahoma Joe's for a barbeque meal, while Isaac admitted he gave up a season ticket due to their busy touring schedule.