Watch: 'He is New Zealand for me' – ex-One Direction star Niall Horan on special bromance with Dan Carter

Among ex-One Direction singer Niall Horan's famous friends is New Zealand's own Dan Carter, confessing he has a special bromance with the rugby star.

Speaking to Kimberlee Downs on Seven Sharp, Horan admitted to owning All Blacks supporters gear including a track suit and gym gear.

"When I think New Zealand I think Dan Carter and the All Blacks," Horan said.

"I've spent a couple times with him, he's a really great guy. He's just a dream isn't he? He is New Zealand for me."

As a rugby fan, he does still delight in memories of Ireland's one-in-100 years victory over the men in black.

"When we won my friend stood up, bounced his head off a lampshade, broke the place down, the table flipped under from underneath him, he was standing on the table, there was Guinness everywhere, all over us and it was a very enjoyable night."

The last seven years have been a whirlwind of stadium tours and screaming fans for the star but it's only now he's coming into his own, releasing his first solo album post One Direction, titled Flicker.

"I just wanted to make an album that I would naturally sit down and pick up a guitar and play and not have to over think too much."

When asked if he would collaborate with New Zealand's own Lorde, he said he "would love to."

"I actually saw Lorde the other day! She's so good. I was going out of the gym, she was going in.

"We were in Canada it was an awkward meeting outside the lift