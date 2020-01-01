Watch: What happens to a news camera at New Year's festival Rhythm and Alps

Like moths to a flame, there are few things more attractive to some New Year's Eve partygoers than a camera.

Almost 10,000 people set up camp for the Rhythm and Alps festival in Wanaka, celebrating the new decade last night.

Some took the opportunity to show off their slick dance moves, others shared their apparent love for the news - including one woman taking the opportunity to give a 1 NEWS camera a smooch.

One man was more pensive looking back on the night, remembering the "nice glowstick thing" he built before he "lost it to the policeman".

"Now I'm tryna find him to get it back. That's all there is to it really," he told 1 NEWS.

Police say they were "generally pleased" with behaviour at the main New Year's Eve celebrations, with no significant incidents or issues reported.

"Police largely dealt with minor disorder incidents, liquor ban breaches and intoxication," Tairawhiti area commander inspector Sam Aberahama says.

"Arrests that were made were mostly related to alcohol and disorder incidents."