TODAY |

Watch: What happens to a news camera at New Year's festival Rhythm and Alps

Source:  1 NEWS

Like moths to a flame, there are few things more attractive to some New Year's Eve partygoers than a camera.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Nearly 10,000 people set up camp to celebrate the new decade. Source: 1 NEWS

Almost 10,000 people set up camp for the Rhythm and Alps festival in Wanaka, celebrating the new decade last night.

Some took the opportunity to show off their slick dance moves, others shared their apparent love for the news - including one woman taking the opportunity to give a 1 NEWS camera a smooch.

One man was more pensive looking back on the night, remembering the "nice glowstick thing" he built before he "lost it to the policeman".

"Now I'm tryna find him to get it back. That's all there is to it really," he told 1 NEWS.

Police say they were "generally pleased" with behaviour at the main New Year's Eve celebrations, with no significant incidents or issues reported.

"Police largely dealt with minor disorder incidents, liquor ban breaches and intoxication," Tairawhiti area commander inspector Sam Aberahama says.

"Arrests that were made were mostly related to alcohol and disorder incidents."

Watch the video to see what happens when 1 NEWS headed out to film at Rhythm and Alps.

Entertainment
Music
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Your packet of cigarettes just got more expensive from today
2
Far North camper killed after stationary four-wheel drive rolls down hill into tent
3
Photos: Kiwis wake up to hazy New Year's Day as Australia bushfire smoke moves in
4
Shave it or save it? Fans to decide on the fate of Jack Goodhue's famous mullet
5
Watch: Auckland dazzled by Sky Tower's New Year's fireworks display
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Monty Python collaborator Neil Innes dies at age 75

Former TVNZ presenter Karyn Hay, among first to speak on TV with distinct Kiwi accent, awarded Order of Merit

01:50

'They should be cleverer' - Otago Polytechnic under fire for using strip club imagery to get women into trades

Two men wanted after allegedly following couple out of Dunedin fast-food restaurant before knocking man unconscious