Watch: Get the tissues! Man tattoos brilliant marriage proposal onto his leg, shocks girlfriend with big reveal

When Denver tattoo artist Vinny Capaldo Smith decided he was going to propose to his girlfriend, Brooke Wodark, he just knew he had to get his profession involved somehow.

Not wanting to give anything away, his now fiancee Brooke, was asked to come along to the studio.

Vinny lifted his shorts and revealed a tattooed marriage proposal and two inked two boxes, one for 'yes' and one for 'no', underneath the drawing.