Watch: Gary Oldman thanks Kiwi screenwriter after winning BAFTA best actor award for Darkest Hour

Gary Oldman has won the best actor prize at the British Academy Film Awards for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour.

Oldman thanked the Kiwi writer of the film, Anthony McCarten in his acceptance speech.
The film was written by New Zealander Anthony McCarten.

Oldman said the prize is "all the more special because I can share it with my family," including his three sons in the London audience.

He also thanked the makeup team that rendered him unrecognizable in the biopic.

Anthony McCarten is nominated in Monday's BAFTAs and for an Oscar for the film about Winston Churchill.
And he hailed the late prime minister himself, saying Churchill helped maintain Britain's honor and freedom "in those dark uncertain days" at the start of World War II.

The win cements Oldman's place as the favorite to win the best-actor Academy Award at the Hollywood ceremony on March 4.

Other Bafta awards

Best actress - Frances McDormand for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

The film has a US cast, but a British producer and director.
Best supporting actress - Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

