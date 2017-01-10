 

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech

It appears not everyone who heard Meryl Streep's epic takedown of President-elect Donald Trump at yesterday's Golden Globe awards was impressed.

The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.
Without mentioning Trump by name, Streep yesterday called out the Republican's "performance" on the campaign trail in which he flailed his arms and appeared to mock a disabled New York Times reporter.

She said Trump's actions "kind of broke my heart".

Later in the speech, the cameras stopped on Gibson, who is know to have conservative learnings, and libertarian Vaughn.

Neither appeared pleased with what they were hearing, with Vaughn in particular failing to hide his displeasure.

Trump responded today with a series of typically bombastic Tweets, including the barb that Streep was "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood".

Streep delivered an emotional critique of Donald Trump's treatment of a disabled journalist.
Without saying his name, the actress took a stab at the President-elect during her acceptance speech.
