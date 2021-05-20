Watch the full trailer for Friends: The Reunion

TODAY |

The long-awaited Friends reunion on HBO Max will debut this month.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc got together recently on the show's original soundstage in Burbank, California, to tape a retrospective on the popular comedy that debuted more than 25 years ago on NBC.

Friends: The Reunion will also feature special guests including BTS, Justin Bieber, David Beckham, Reese Witherspoon, Cindy Crawford, Lady Gaga, Kit Harington and Malala Yousafzai.

