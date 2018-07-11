Watch: Footage emerges of George Clooney's scooter crash in Italy

Video footage has emerged of the moment actor George Clooney crashed into a car in Italy while riding a scooter, sending him flying off his bike.

The footage was broadcast on Corriere TV and Clooney was reportedly doing about 60mp/h when he crashed yesterday morning, local time (last night NZT) on the island of Sardinia.

In the footage, Clooney, 57, is riding one of two scooters who are cut off by a car, and he is unable to avoid hitting it square on.