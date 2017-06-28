 

Watch: First look at supernatural Kiwi film adapted from classic Margaret Mahy novel The Changeover

The film starring several well-known Kiwis including Lucy Lawless follows a teen’s journey to ‘change over’ to a witch to save her brother.
1
Dr Patrick Pritzwald-Stegmann.

Kiwi-trained doctor dies after alleged one-punch attack in Melbourne

00:39
2
Morning show Today tried to claim ‘Australasia’ won the Auld Mug.

'Australia has taken out the America's Cup' - cheeky Aussie TV presenters try jumping on Team NZ bandwagon

3
Emergency workers at the scene of fatal bus crash in Central Otago.

One person dead after crash between bus and 4WD in Central Otago

00:13
4
President Nicolas Maduro said the June 27 attack was terrorism, and took place while he was speaking on live TV.

Video: The moment helicopter fires on Venezuela's Supreme Court in what country's President says is a 'terrorist attack'

00:58
5
As the teams depart, Bermuda has begun packing up the $25m America's Cup base.

Auckland homecoming parade date and time for America's Cup victors Team NZ confirmed


Are you well prepared for the bite of NZ's breathtaking playground?

Entrance fee likely for famous Tongariro Alpine Crossing once local iwi settles with Crown

Ngati Tuwharetoa say better management is needed of the wildly popular Tongariro National Park.


00:12
The Highlanders centre appears alongside the likes of Caroline Wozniacki in ESPN The Magazine's annual Body Issue.

Video: Ex-All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa goes naked for daring ESPN Body Issue

It's Malakai Fekitoa like you've never seen him before.


Maori party pacific one agreement

Maori Party and One Pacific strike election deal

They hope the move will broaden the two parties' support base.

00:39
We don't think so!


00:22
The announcement follows a long campaign from Corrections staff after a rise in violent incidents.

Prison guards to have easier access to pepper spray

It follows a long campaign by members of the Corrections Association - and a rise in violence against staff.


 
