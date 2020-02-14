Watch: First look of Robert Pattinson as Batman in new teaser video

Batman fans have been given their first glimpse of Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, with the release of a new teaser video today.

In the dimly lit video, Pattinson can be seen dressed up in a sleek new batsuit as the camera circles around him, for the upcoming flick The Batman.

Director Matt Reeves posted the video on Twitter today, saying it was a camera test.

The camera test was paired with a snippet of the score, composed by Oscar winner Michael Giacchino - who also composed music for Taiki Waititi's award-winning Jojo Rabbit.

Pattinson, who shot to fame while starring as vampire Edward Cullen in Twilight, is the youngest actor to play Batman on the big screen at age 32.

He previously told media when he was able to try on the costume during the final stages of his audition.

"You do feel very powerful immediately," he told Variety.