Watch: First look at behind-the-scenes documentary of Helen Clark's UN top job bid

A new documentary focusing on former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark's bid for the Secretary General spot at the UN reveals a unique view of the politician.

My Year With Helen was produced by filmmaker Gaylene Preston, and follows Ms Clark for a year while she battled for the job while also working as the head of the UN's development programme - and finding time for family.

Preston and co-producer Catherine Madigan filmed Ms Clark while she worked in Botswana, Britain, Spain and Ukraine, as well as at the UN's New York headquarters.

The film received funding from the New Zealand Film Commission, NZ On Air and private investors, and has been shown at film festivals, including the Auckland International Film Festival.