 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


Watch: First look at behind-the-scenes documentary of Helen Clark's UN top job bid

share

Source:

Seven Sharp

A new documentary focusing on former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark's bid for the Secretary General spot at the UN reveals a unique view of the politician.

My Year With Helen tells the story of the former New Zealand PM as she vied for the Secretary General position.
Source: 1 NEWS

My Year With Helen was produced by filmmaker Gaylene Preston, and follows Ms Clark for a year while she battled for the job while also working as the head of the UN's development programme - and finding time for family.

Preston and co-producer Catherine Madigan filmed Ms Clark while she worked in Botswana, Britain, Spain and Ukraine, as well as at the UN's New York headquarters.

The film received funding from the New Zealand Film Commission, NZ On Air and private investors, and has been shown at film festivals, including the Auckland International Film Festival.

It will be released in New Zealand cinemas on August 31.

Related

Politics

Movies

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:45
1
The 13 to 16 year olds say fans at the first Lions Test in Auckland made repeated sexual comments to them as they performed.

'It was really, really disgusting' - teenage girls from circus troupe say Lions fans subjected them to vile sexual comments


02:59
2
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:44
3
Plumes of water were sprayed onto the Emirates plane to celebrate the team's homecoming and the arrival of the Auld Mug back to NZ.

Watch: Auckland Airport welcomes Emirates Team NZ home with water salute as plane taxis to gate

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:11
5
It's been almost a week since the Team NZ helmsman has been in front of camera, but the Kiwi hero managed to re-gather himself.

Watch: 'I'm pretty f… good!' - Peter Burling makes clever save, covers near-expletive in quick interview

03:08
Treat drug use as a health issue rather than a criminal one says Drug Foundation

'The current policy doesn't work' - law lecturer says drug laws in desperate need of review

"The criminal justice response is particularly discriminatory for Māori."

00:45
The 13 to 16 year olds say fans at the first Lions Test in Auckland made repeated sexual comments to them as they performed.

'It was really, really disgusting' - teenage girls from circus troupe say Lions fans subjected them to vile sexual comments

The 13 to 16 year old performers say fans at the first Lions Test in Auckland made repeated sexual comments to them.

Last week, Associate Health Minister Peter Dunne released a list of approved medical cannabis products, most of which are sprays or pills.

Remove criminal penalties for all personal illicit drug use, says Drug Foundation, in radical proposal to treat drug use as a health issue

The Foundation unveiled the plan at Parliament this afternoon.

00:32
Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

'We do it to try and win yacht races' - humble Team NZ helmsman Peter Burling plays down hero status

Burling again was quick to give credit to his team-mates for bringing the Auld Mug back to NZ shores.

00:21
For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.

Watch: The glorious moment the America's Cup arrives back on New Zealand soil

For the first time since 2003 the Auld Mug is back in New Zealand.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ