Watch: Fifty Shades Darker stars say the sequel will go even further

Fifty Shades Darker stars say the sequel will go even further

Associated Press

Fifty Shades Darker stars say fans of the erotic sequel could look forward to more action when it reaches theatres in next week, after it's Hollywood premiere overnight.

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan were impressed with the enthusiasm of fans on the red carpet.
Source: Associated Press

In the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey Ana Steele, played by actress Dakota Johnson, returns to bad boy billionaire Christian Grey in sequel Fifty Shades Darker.

Johnson took to the red carpet at the premiere in a backless floor length gown with a plunging neckline, posing for photographers with returning co-star Jamie Dornan.

"They are truly amazing," said Johnson, over the noise of excited fans.

"I'm like astonished that they all came and they're all excited and that makes me excited. I mean I think the fans are the reason why this movie exists, why it does well. So it's amazing, I love them."

"We're doing it for them," echoed Dornan, who plays Christian Grey.

"You know, we want people to watch the movies who aren't necessarily only fans of the stories, but they're undeniably important and very much in our thoughts throughout making it because they really, really care about this. So they're very important."

In the sequel Ana wants to move on from her past with Christian Grey, but Grey manages to win her back. 

"I mean we pull out all the stops," said Dornan.

"If you're making a sequel to anything, I think there has to be some kind of advancement on the first.

"You have to go a bit bigger in a lot of areas and I don't think this film is any different.

"It just so happens that in the second book there's some big, sort of key events like the masquerade ball and Christian's birthday party and all these things that are sort of grandiose in their scale.

"I've never really revisited a project or a character before," mused Johnson, "so it's very interesting to have my personal growth and also Jamie's personal growth between projects and then we come back together and our lives are different. He has another baby and I don't...that's it."

