TODAY |

Watch: Fat Freddys Drop talk to John Campbell about their new album

Breakfast
More From
Entertainment
Music

Fat Freddys Drop have today released a new album titled Special Edition Part 1, ahead of their upcoming national and international tours.

The album is part of a double release with the first half out today. 

After two decades together, saxophone player Scotty Towers, told Breakfast's John Campbell the crowds are the main reason they keep doing it.

“I mean being in the studio and writing the songs and everything is great but being in front of an audience and getting that reaction and getting the energy back off them is really the making of it,” he said.

“For me especially I love it."

The band's second single from the album titled Kamo Kamo also came out this week. 

Their New Zealand summer tour kicks off on December 28 at the Thames Racecourse. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

A few members of the band were on TVNZ1’s Breakfast sharing their road to success Source: Breakfast
More From
Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Joint funeral being held for two babies who died of suspected measles in Samoa
2
Watch: Manus Island refugee Behrouz Boochani gifted pounamu necklace during touching Christchurch welcome
3
People with mental health problems will be shot by new armed police, foundation says
4
Kieran Read reveals early interaction with Richie McCaw that left him 's******* myself'
5
New Zealand to send nurses, vaccines as measles epidemic in Samoa worsens
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

MAINZ audio production course closure shocks unaware students

Rapper Kodak Black gets prison sentence in weapons case

One-off Friends reunion special reportedly in the works at HBO
03:38

Robbie Williams talks to 1 NEWS' Daniel Faitaua about making his first Christmas album