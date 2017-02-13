 

Watch: 'I f***** up, I can't do it like last year' - Adele abruptly stops George Michael Grammy tribute - then starts again and ends in tears

Grammys

Adele vowed to never repeat her performance at last year's Grammys, so she abruptly stopped her George Michael Tribute today so she could start again.

Adele was just kicking off her tribute to Michael when her performance didn't go to plan.
Source: Grammys

Adele was covering Michael's "Fast Love" when she stopped her tribute, swore on stage and started again.

Adele turned her back to the audience and held her head in embarrassment. But her peers stepped up.
Source: Grammys

The 28-year-old singer said, "I know it's live TV... I'm sorry for swearing, and I'm sorry for starting again," before stopping the music.

She took a moment to gather her thoughts and started a sombre, slowed-down version of the song as the audience cheered supportively.

The Grammy Award singer sang her smash hit Hello.
Source: Grammys

Michael was one of several famous musicians to pass away in 2016, but Adele made clear that his musical legacy will live on.

Much of the tribute was a surprise, since although the Recording Academy announced a segment honouring Michael ahead of time.

They did not share which artists would participate ahead of the telecast.

At last year's Grammys she pushed through her performance, despite a microphone falling into the piano and screwing up the sound.

