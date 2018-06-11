Watch: 'F*** Trump' – Robert De Niro gets standing ovation as he slams President Trump at Tony Awards

Robert De Niro got the theatre crowd on its feet at the Tony Awards when he dropped a couple of bleeped F-bombs in relation to President Donald Trump, and has gotten some support from playwright Tony Kushner.

The legendary actor's sharp words came in a rousing political introduction of his old friend, Bruce Springsteen, before the singer performed at Radio City Music Hall.

De Niro raised his fists in the air and simply said "f*** Trump" earning himself a sustained standing ovation.

Backstage, journalists filled in the creators of Angels in America on the De Niro moment. Tony Kushner, the show's playwright, repeated De Niro's sharp rebuff of the president.