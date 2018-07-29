Watch: The emotional moment Lisa wins title of 2018 sole Survivor NZ and $250,000

After 39 gruelling days castaway in Thailand Christchurch mum Lisa Stanger has taken out the title of sole Survivor NZ for season two.
Emotional scenes erupted at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, Auckland during the live finale tonight as Matt Chisholm read out Lisa's name in the deciding vote.
She takes home a life-changing $250,000 after beating Dave and Tess to the prize.
"I can't believe it, I won Survivor!" school librarian Lisa said through tears after the announcement.
Coming into Survivor, Lisa had a clear strategy: appear unassuming and non-threatening and be a "number" for the early votes.
After merge, the real game play came out and big moves were made, starting with the blindside of her own alliance member, Matt.
On tonight's big win, Lisa said: "I came in with a plan and it freaking worked! Getting to play Survivor was a dream come true and to win, well, my final Survivor bucket list item has been ticked."
