Watch: Emma Watson wins first gender-neutral award at MTV Movie Awards

MTV billed today's Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but this party also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

The policy was put into practice by Asia Kate Dillion when she proudly noted she has been able to break down gender barriers as "the first openly non-binary actor to play an openly non-binary actor on a major TV show" (Showtime's drama series "Billions"), then presented the Best Actor in a Movie award to Emma Watson of "Beauty and the Beast."

"I feel I had to say something about the award itself - The first acting award in history that doesn't seperate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience," Watson began.

"MTV's move to create a genderless award for acting will mean something different to everyone but to me it indicates acting is about the ability to put yourself into someone else's shoes and that doesn't need to be separated into two different categories.

"This is very meaningful to me, both to be winning the award and to be receiving it from you, Asia. Thank you for educating me in such an inclusive, patient and loving way. Thank you so much."

There was another big difference in the 26th edition of what was formerly known as the MTV Movie Awards: TV shows were newly eligible for Golden Popcorn trophies.

Netflix's science fiction horror series, Stranger Things, was the big winner of the night, taking out Show of the Year, as well as actress Millie Bobby Brown winning Best Actor in a Show for her performance as Jane "Eleven".