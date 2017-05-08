 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

Entertainment


Watch: Emma Watson wins first gender-neutral award at MTV Movie Awards

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

MTV billed today's Movie & TV Awards as the year's biggest party, but this party also made a serious statement with its new policy of breaking down gender barriers in its new format, as men and women competed jointly in the acting categories.

The Beauty and the Beast actor said the award showed how far MTV had come in perceiving the "human experience".
Source: MTV

The policy was put into practice by Asia Kate Dillion when she proudly noted she has been able to break down gender barriers as "the first openly non-binary actor to play an openly non-binary actor on a major TV show" (Showtime's drama series "Billions"), then presented the Best Actor in a Movie award to Emma Watson of "Beauty and the Beast."

"I feel I had to say something about the award itself - The first acting award in history that doesn't seperate nominees based on their sex says something about how we perceive the human experience," Watson began. 

"MTV's move to create a genderless award for acting will mean something different to everyone but to me it indicates acting is about the ability to put yourself into someone else's shoes and that doesn't need to be separated into two different categories.

"This is very meaningful to me, both to be winning the award and to be receiving it from you, Asia. Thank you for educating me in such an inclusive, patient and loving way. Thank you so much."

There was another big difference in the 26th edition of what was formerly known as the MTV Movie Awards: TV shows were newly eligible for Golden Popcorn trophies.

Netflix's science fiction horror series, Stranger Things, was the big winner of the night, taking out Show of the Year, as well as actress Millie Bobby Brown winning Best Actor in a Show for her performance as Jane "Eleven". 

A full list of MTV Movie and TV Award winners can be found here

Related

Movies

Television

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:33
1
Those close the princess have released more about her mind set around the time she died in a 1997 car crash in Paris.

Princess Diana: More details emerge surrounding her death and her lovers


00:27
2
The 35-year-old later scored a match-winning try as Racing 92 pipped Bordeaux 22-20 to make the quarter finals.

Watch: Dan Carter comes from nowhere to blindside Bordeaux star with huge try-saving tackle

00:23
3
Jeremy Malifa, 34, accessed private records of women in Police systems 21 times.

Watch: 'I regret my actions and I'm sorry' - former cop admits looking in police computer system at private details of women he wanted to pursue


00:58
4
NSW doctor Angela Jay was stabbed 11 times and doused in petrol by a man she began dating after they met on Tinder.

Video: 'He's actually going to kill me'- Aussie Tinder attack victim speaks about terrifying stabbing ordeal

00:29
5
The former All Black ignited a spectacular play which ended in a try with his side Ulster edging Exeter 19-18 in the European Rugby Champions Cup.

Watch: Ex-All Blacks flyer Charles Piutau wins Ireland's Pro12 players' player of the season - and this is why

00:23
Jeremy Malifa, 34, accessed private records of women in Police systems 21 times.

Watch: 'I regret my actions and I'm sorry' - former cop admits looking in police computer system at private details of women he wanted to pursue

Jeremy Malifa accessed the personal details of women he was attracted to.

03:16
Dee said she her tattoos, piercings and general awkwardness may have been the reason she was kicked off first.

Video: First person voted off NZ Survivor puts it down to being 'a bit weird' on day one

Dee, a 29-year-old customer service rep from Auckland, says her piercings and tattoos can make her hard to warm up to.

01:41
Mr Macron thanked his supporters and said France will continue to fight terrorism at home and abroad.

Watch: Emmanuel Macron makes victorious speech after French presidential win: 'I will protect and defend France'

Macron will be the youngest French president ever.

00:26
Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

Watch: Marine Le Pen gives concession speech after losing French election: 'They voted for continuity'

Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ