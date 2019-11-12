Watch: Drake booed offstage at LA music festival

Drake ended a surprise performance at a Los Angeles music festival abruptly over the weekend after being booed off the stage.

The hip-hop superstar was a surprise addition yesterday to Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium.

But many in the audience had expected an appearance by R&B star Frank Ocean. And when Drake asked the crowd whether they wanted him to continue performing, he was met with shouts of "No!" and boos.

Drake grimaced, took monitors out of his ears and thanked the audience before walking off stage.