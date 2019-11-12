TODAY |

Watch: Drake booed offstage at LA music festival

Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Music

Drake ended a surprise performance at a Los Angeles music festival abruptly over the weekend after being booed off the stage.

The hip-hop superstar was a surprise addition yesterday to Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival at Dodger Stadium.

But many in the audience had expected an appearance by R&B star Frank Ocean. And when Drake asked the crowd whether they wanted him to continue performing, he was met with shouts of "No!" and boos.

Drake grimaced, took monitors out of his ears and thanked the audience before walking off stage.

Tyler, The Creator posted on Twitter today that he was "embarrassed by fans right now."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fans weren't happy with Drake's surprise appearance at Dodger Stadium. Source: Associated Press
More From
Entertainment
North America
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warnings issued after nearly 40 Auckland beaches contaminated by faeces
2
Hayden Paddon concedes WRC career all but over after Rally Australia cancelled
3
Fair Go: Should a two-pack of biscuits be the equivalent of two single packs?
4
Cook Islands man returns to now-deserted island to find mother's grave - 'It was spiritual'
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
00:50

Kiss cancels only New Zealand show on world tour

01:37

Kiwi women helping break the DJ world’s glass ceiling

Miley Cyrus to spend 'several weeks in silence' after vocal cord surgery

Woody Allen, Amazon end legal battle over failure to release completed film