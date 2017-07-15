 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Watch: Detailed model of upcoming Star Wars Land revealed at Disney expo

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Disney have excited fans by unveiling a scale model replica of their upcoming Star Wars Land expansions during this weekend's D23 expo at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. 

A galaxy far, far, away will soon be right here on earth when Star Wars Land opens in 2019.
Source: YouTube/ Inside the Magic

The enormous model showcases the different areas of the new attraction which is coming to Disneyland and Disney World in 2019.

In a statement Disney said: "Both Star Wars - inspired lands will transport guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port, and one of the last stops before Wild Space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life.

"Here, guests will find themselves in the middle of the action at two signature attractions: one that lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission, and an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance."

The models are the first real life look at the new expansion after Disney previously released concept art of the attraction in July, 2016.

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

Handbags come out as Quade Cooper antics sparks all in brawl between Reds and Highlanders

00:30
2
The Warriors sent off their leading try scorer in style after their 34-22 defeat to Penrith.

Goodbye to a legend! Warriors make the earth shake with Manu Vatuvei farewell haka

00:30
3
The Warriors and Panthers both honoured Vatuvei as he prepares to leave the club.

Teary-eyed Manu Vatuvei given guard of honour as Warriors farewell legend

00:23
4
The final world press tour ended in London with the two superstar fighters continuing their verbal battle at Wembley Stadium.

Watch: 'Do something' - Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather, rubbing his head

5
Beyonce posed with her newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi.

Beyonce sends Instagram into meltdown introducing newborn twins Sir and Rumi

00:20
The central North Island town has been hit by heavy snow.

Snow bunnies set to descend on central North Island after 'beast of a storm' dumps fresh snow

Emergency services are working hard in the central North Island to restore services.

Beyonce posed with her newborn twins Sir Carter and Rumi.

Beyonce sends Instagram into meltdown introducing newborn twins Sir and Rumi

The post is already among the most-liked Instagram photos of all time.

A supermoon occurs when the moon makes its closest approach to Earth

Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong could fetch millions at New York auction

The out of this world auction features 180 lots linked to space travel.

00:28
Staff were told today about a restructure which would see up to 182 jobs cut.

Nearly 200 Otago University staff members could lose their jobs

Staff were told today about a restructure which would see up to 182 jobs cut.


00:18
David Holdway-Davis, originally from Auckland, was allegedly punched in the face.

Kiwi caught up in Queensland motorway brawl after coming to help work colleague

David Holdway-Davis was allegedly punched in the face.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 