Watch: Detailed model of upcoming Star Wars Land revealed at Disney expo

Disney have excited fans by unveiling a scale model replica of their upcoming Star Wars Land expansions during this weekend's D23 expo at the Anaheim Convention Center in California.

The enormous model showcases the different areas of the new attraction which is coming to Disneyland and Disney World in 2019.

In a statement Disney said: "Both Star Wars - inspired lands will transport guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port, and one of the last stops before Wild Space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life.

"Here, guests will find themselves in the middle of the action at two signature attractions: one that lets guests take the controls of Millennium Falcon on a customized secret mission, and an epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance."