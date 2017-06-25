Watch: Dave Grohl dedicates Foo Fighters hit to naked partier in wild Glastonbury crowd

A naked fan in the crowd caught the eye of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl during their set at the UK's Glastonbury Festival today, earning him a song dedication and infamy on live TV.

The American band had just started playing their 1997 hit 'My Hero' when Grohl noticed the man calling out, "it's starting to get good! I see a naked guy! This one's for him."

The BBC cameraman then briefly showed the naked guy in question, as he got a great view perched on top of someone's shoulders, giving viewers watching the livestream an unexpected surprise.

Users on Twitter were quick to make fun of the incident, with one person posting "the BBC cameraman is getting sacked for panning straight to him."

Foo Fighters were previously scheduled to play Glastonbury in 2015 but had to cancel when Grohl broke his leg, he said during his performance.