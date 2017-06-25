 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Entertainment


Watch: Dave Grohl dedicates Foo Fighters hit to naked partier in wild Glastonbury crowd

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A naked fan in the crowd caught the eye of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl during their set at the UK's Glastonbury Festival today, earning him a song dedication and infamy on live TV.

The camera panned over to the naked man revealing more than viewers had bargained for.
Source: BBC

The American band had just started playing their 1997 hit 'My Hero' when Grohl noticed the man calling out, "it's starting to get good! I see a naked guy! This one's for him."

The BBC cameraman then briefly showed the naked guy in question, as he got a great view perched on top of someone's shoulders, giving viewers watching the livestream an unexpected surprise.

Users on Twitter were quick to make fun of the incident, with one person posting "the BBC cameraman is getting sacked for panning straight to him."

Foo Fighters were previously scheduled to play Glastonbury in 2015 but had to cancel when Grohl broke his leg, he said during his performance. 


Related

UK and Europe

Music

00:38
The Brits are truly singing her praises.

Watch: Lorde gets the Green Light for debut Glastonbury performance
00:31
The Kiwi singer performed numerous hits off her new album, kicking off with Green Light.

Watch: Lorde 'utterly owns' Glastonbury in quick fire set featuring songs from new album Melodrama

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
This young fan didn't get the result he wanted, but he still left the match with a smile.

'I thought that was quite hilarious' - forget the rugby, adorable young Lions fans enjoys Eden Park streaker

00:31
2
The Australia coach spoke about taking on the world champions after the Wallabies' 40-27 win over Italy in Brisbane.

'Everyone's having a laugh when I say that' – Michael Cheika insists Wallabies can defeat All Blacks

3
Due to new MPI regulations the Governor Burger is now off the menu.

'Bureaucracy gone mad' - Kiwi chef left fuming after new regulations mean medium rare burger is off the menu

00:28
4
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

00:30
5
Team NZ fell behind early in race five, then took off and left Oracle far behind.

Statement! Flying Team NZ rocket ship hands Oracle a lesson in crew work, blitzes to massive victory


03:49
Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

Watch: 'We're not a five star hotel' – Head of marae caught up in Labour interns scandal hits back

Anthony Wilson defended the conditions at Awataha Marae after Labour housed international students there to help with its election campaign.

00:28
A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.

'Just letting you be here is a morsel!' Steve Hansen has reporters in stitches after Sav tries to uncover XV for second Test

A line of questioning from 1 NEWS rugby reporter Andrew Saville saw Hansen return serve with a chuckle or two.


Sam Cane. New Zealand All Blacks v British and Irish Lions. 1st Rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday 24 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

All Blacks player ratings: McCaw-like Sam Cane pulls off mammoth performance to topple Lions in opening Test

1 NEWS NOW sports reporter Dave Agnew gives his insight into the All Blacks' performance against the British and Irish Lions.

12:35
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

Full Interview: 'I said what was in my mind at the time' – Bill English defends public statements on Todd Barclay affair

1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann grills the Prime Minister on the scandal that rocked the National Party this week.

03:05
There are three billion internet users on the planet, and last year over a billion of them were hit by cyber-crime.

Waikato University world leader in fight against cyber-attacks

Last year over a billion people were hit by cyber-crime.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ