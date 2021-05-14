Watch: Crowded House release new single ahead of album release

Crowded House have release a new single ahead of their upcoming album release.

Crowded House Playing with Fire. Source: YouTube

The album Dreamers Are Waiting is scheduled for release on June 4.

They’ve already shared the early singles Whatever You Want and To The Island — their first singles in over a decade — as well as a Tame Impala remix of the latter.

Last night, the hitmakers premiered another tune on YouTube called Playing with Fire.

“This song was formed out of a Crowded House jam, live in the studio but then evolved its character through many twists and turns during quarantine in 2020," Neil Finn says.

"Playing With Fire carries within it the contradiction I often feel on joyous occasions, the presence of hope together with an impending sense of doom."