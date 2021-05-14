TODAY |

Watch: Crowded House release new single ahead of album release

Source:  1 NEWS

Crowded House have release a new single ahead of their upcoming album release.

Crowded House Playing with Fire. Source: YouTube

The album Dreamers Are Waiting is scheduled for release on June 4.

They’ve already shared the early singles Whatever You Want and To The Island — their first singles in over a decade — as well as a Tame Impala remix of the latter.

Last night, the hitmakers premiered another tune on YouTube called Playing with Fire.

“This song was formed out of a Crowded House jam, live in the studio but then evolved its character through many twists and turns during quarantine in 2020," Neil Finn says.

"Playing With Fire carries within it the contradiction I often feel on joyous occasions, the presence of hope together with an impending sense of doom."

The band has also embarked on a successful tour of New Zealand.

Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
11:20
Boy, 6, with life-threatening condition cut off from legal CBD medication because of 'broken' drug law
2
Canterbury brewing company owner apologises to NZ for racist social media comment about Māori men
3
Child exploitation video being shared by young Aucklanders could result in 14 years in prison, police warn
4
Health professionals sign letter with misleading claims around Pfizer's Covid vaccine
5
New Zealand's youngest gorilla dies at Christchurch wildlife park
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Chrissy Teigen apologises to Courtney Stodden after bullying claims
02:59

Several NZ Super Rugby franchises caught up in Bruno Mars hoax

Pervis Staples, member of the famed Staple Singers, dies aged 85
07:46

Kiwi hip-hop royalty to descend on Auckland Town Hall for one-night-only concert