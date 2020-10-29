Watch: Crowded House perform on Stephen Colbert's late show

One of the country's greatest music exports has beamed into the popular talk show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, treating fans to a medley of new and old hits.

Neil Finn, Matt Sherrod and Nick Seymour of Crowded House performing on stage at the Sydney Opera House. Source: Getty

Crowded House made their return to screens in the US to promote new album Dreamers are Waiting, their first in 11 years.

Led by frontman Niel Finn, the group performed their classic hit Don't Dream It's Over, along with new song To The Island on Friday.