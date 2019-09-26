Watch: Crowd gives Jacinda Ardern rapturous response during 'surprise' appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The crowd erupted in cheers as Jacinda Ardern made a "surprise appearance" on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert today.

New Zealand's Prime Minister has been in New York meeting with world leaders at the United Nations Summit this week.

Ms Ardern took time out of her busy schedule to drop in on Colbert's programme, having made her first appearance on the show last year.

Colbert set up Ms Ardern's appearance by saying, "this time of year in New York you never know when you'll bump into somebody like [the] New Zealand Prime Minister".

He then feigned surprise as she took the stage from off camera, the crowd cheering her on.

The pair then joked about how Colbert still hasn't been to visit New Zealand after he was invited by Ms Ardern during her last appearance.

"You haven't been yet, which is a little awkward," Ms Ardern said.

Colbert then rifled through his diary trying to find a suitable date.

"I'm supposed to travel with my crew [the week after] to an island nation south of Australia to film a series of comedy segments.

"What if I cancel that and just go to New Zealand instead?"