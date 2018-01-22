Watch: Crowd gathers as Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan's coffin carried into Limerick church

Source:Associated Press
Family, friends and fans of Dolores O'Riordan gathered in her home town of Limerick in Ireland on Sunday, as the late Cranberries singer was laid in public repose ahead of a private funeral next week.
The public reposal was the first in a series of services to be held before the funeral Mass in Ballybricken, in County Limerick, on Tuesday.
O'Riordan was found dead at a London hotel last Monday.
Police initially called the death "unexplained", but said later that nothing suspicious had been found.
The case has been passed to a coroner to determine the cause of death.
The 46-year-old Irish singer was in London to record vocals for a cover of Cranberries hit Zombie by Los Angeles rock band Bad Wolves.
The Cranberries' 1990s hits included Dream, Linger and Zombie.
