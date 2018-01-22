 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


Watch: Crowd gathers as Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan's coffin carried into Limerick church

share

Source:

Associated Press

Family, friends and fans of Dolores O'Riordan gathered in her home town of Limerick in Ireland on Sunday, as the late Cranberries singer was laid in public repose ahead of a private funeral next week.

The Cranberries singer has been laid in repose in her home town of Limerick ahead of her funeral this week.
Source: Associated Press

The public reposal was the first in a series of services to be held before the funeral Mass in Ballybricken, in County Limerick, on Tuesday.

O'Riordan was found dead at a London hotel last Monday. 

Police initially called the death "unexplained", but said later that nothing suspicious had been found. 

The case has been passed to a coroner to determine the cause of death.

The 46-year-old Irish singer was in London to record vocals for a cover of Cranberries hit Zombie by Los Angeles rock band Bad Wolves.

The Cranberries' 1990s hits included Dream, Linger and Zombie.

Related

UK and Europe

02:00
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Death of The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan not suspicious - police
02:00
Her cause of death hasn't yet been revealed.

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46
00:45
Relive one of the 46-year-old’s biggest hits after her death overnight.

Dolores O'Riordan 1971-2018: A charismatic lead singer with a distinctively powerful voice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Heavy rain set to hit much of the upper North Island with Northland bracing for thunderstorms

00:14
2
The man had Police waiting for him after the incident at Hunting & Fishing Westgate.

'Kung fu master' caught shoplifting at West Auckland outdoor store

3
New Zealand can complete a 5-0 ODI series sweep at the Basin Reserve tomorrow.

LIVE: Black Caps bowlers destroy Pakistan top order in T20 series opener

00:24
4
Three are said to be trapped and several others are reportedly injured.

Watch: Aerial footage shows aftermath of train crash in Sydney which left several people trapped and injured

5

Jacinda Ardern talks to media from Labour’s caucus retreat in Martinborough

Jacinda Ardern talks to media from Labour’s caucus retreat in Martinborough

Parliament hasn’t started yet in 2018 but tune in as the prime minister gives a political update.

01:03
Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to the fire just after 5am.

Two dead in Dunedin blaze believed to be couple

It was also reported a third resident was in the front of the house but managed to escape.


01:29
The PM says those issues include pay equity, closing the gender pay gap and violence against women.

Ardern calls international turnout to Women's March 'extraordinary', urges NZ to 'keep up the progress' on women's rights

Activists marched around the world over the weekend.

It's been a wet and wild start to the day in the south.

Heavy rain set to hit much of the upper North Island with Northland bracing for thunderstorms

MetService warns surface and flash flooding could be caused by this type of weather.


00:22
CEO Rachael de Mesurier is concerned that it could see efforts to alleviate poverty diminished.

Oxfam urges Tax Working Group to reduce growing wealth gap - 'It's not good for New Zealand'

New statistics released by the organisation show the top one per cent continues to take the majority of new wealth created.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 