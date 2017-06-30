Watch: Controversial TV host Piers Morgan brilliantly mocked during live broadcast by sarcastic co-host

Source:
A hilarious exchange between British TV presenters took place on Wednesday after the notoriously opinionated Piers Morgan complained of needing respite from people with political views.
"I get annoyed when people start banging on about politics on Facebook. I've had to unfriend family members. I need some respite," he said on Good Morning Britain.
His co-host Susanna Reid smiled and said, "I know exactly what you mean".
"Someone just keeps going on and on and on, and you just need respite and a break and you just wish you could defriend them, but you're just forced every day to listen to their views. I know exactly how you feel," she said.
