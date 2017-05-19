 

Watch: Chris Cornell's last ever song featuring lyrics about death and mortality

Chris Cornell performed an unplanned song about death at his final show on stage before taking his own life.

The rock star's last ever song in Detroit was a mashup of Slaves and Bulldozers and In My Time of Dying by Led Zeppelin.
Source: YouTube/VideoGremmie

Cornell, 52, was found dead in his hotel room after performing at the Fox Theatre in Destroit yesterday. He took his own life.

As he performed his final song with Soundgarden, Slaves and Bulldozers, the band reportedly added in elements of Led Zeppelin's In My Time of Dying - a song littered with references to mortality and death.

"Meet me, Jesus, meet me / Meet me in the middle of the air / If my wings should fail me, Lord / Please meet me with another pair / Well, well, well, so I can die easy," the song goes.

The music world is in shock at the death of Cornell at 52.
Source: Soundgarden

The band had only performed the mash-up version of that song a couple of times before, and it took some by surprise, as it did not appear on the paper set list present at the gig, leading some to believe it was an impromptu sign from Cornell.

Tributes continue to flow for Cornell, who was a leading figure in the 90s grunge music scene as the head of Soundgarden, and later moving on to work with super-group Audioslave.

Where can I get support and help?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help.

Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354

Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54

Depression Helpline 24/7 - 0800 111 757

Healthline - 0800 611 116

Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)

Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz

What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787

www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service

www.thelowdown.co.nz - visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626 (emails and text messages will be responded to between 12 noon and 12 midnight).

Music

00:29
The respected US singer and musician died aged 52, having created memorable tunes with Soundgarden and later Audioslave.

Soundgarden and Audioslave rocker Chris Cornell takes his own life, aged 52
00:30
The music world is in shock at the death of Cornell at 52.

Watch: Chris Cornell and Soundgarden's most famous tune Black Hole Sun

loading error

refresh

