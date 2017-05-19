 

Watch: Chris Cornell laughs and jokes with the crowd at Detroit concert – but something not right

Reports have emerged that rocker Chris Cornell seemed to be not "mentally present" during his final show in Detroit last night, shortly before the Soundgarden lead singer was found dead in his hotel room.

Video of Chris Connell seemed to show him enjoying his final concert in Detroit.
A medical examiner has ruled the 52-year-old's death a suicide. 

In an opinion piece in the Detroit Free Press, Ashley Zlatopolsky writes that even without the benefit of hindsight from the awful news, it was clear that something wasn’t right with Cornell during the performance at Detroit's Fox Theatre.

He often staggered back-and-forth across the stage, and seemed weak in his movements, Zlatopolsky wrote. 

The rock star's last ever song in Detroit was a mashup of Slaves and Bulldozers and In My Time of Dying by Led Zeppelin.
"Just one or two songs in, it was as if the energy had exited his body, and what was left was a shell of a man scrambling to do his job.

"It's not that the nearly two-hour show itself was bad, but it seemed like Cornell wasn’t mentally present," he wrote.

Cornell missed words, sometimes in entire blocks, letting the crowd sing the parts of the songs he didn’t but nobody complained and in fact, the audience of about 5,000 seemed to love it, Zlatopolsky reported.

Cornell was also visibly agitated at times and walked off the stage for several minutes before playing Been Away Too Long, causing the band to start over and leaving them playing instrumentals to fill the gap, the writer said. 

"Then there was Cornell’s irritability. His vocals were often lagging, not in sync with the music. At times, he stopped singing completely and gave up for several seconds before catching back on with his bandmates," Zlatopolsky wrote.

But Cornell spoke fondly of Detroit, repeatedly, the one element of the show he seemed truly excited about, and talked about the audience being unparalleled.


Where can I get support and help?

Below is a list of some of the services available which offer support, information and help.
Lifeline 24/7 – 0800 543 354
Kidsline (aimed at children up to 18 years of age, available 24/7) – 0800 54 37 54
Depression Helpline 24/7 - 0800 111 757
Healthline - 0800 611 116
Samaritans - 0800 726 666 (for callers from the Lower North Island, Christchurch and West Coast) or 0800 211 211 / (04) 473 9739 (for callers from all other regions)
Youthline - 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz
What's Up (for 5-18 year olds; 1 pm to 11 pm) - 0800 942 8787
www.depression.org.nz - includes The Journal online help service
www.thelowdown.co.nz - visit the website, email team@thelowdown.co.nz or free text 5626 (emails and text messages will be responded to between 12 noon and 12 midnight).
 







