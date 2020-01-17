Watch: The Chase host Bradley Walsh reveals broken back after getting bucked off bull at rodeo

The Chase host Bradley Walsh has broken his back in three places while riding a bull for another TV series he stars in.

The 59-year-old former Coronation St actor suffered the injury while filming for Breaking Dad, where he and his 23-year-old son complete various challenges while road tripping across the US.

Walsh was learning how to rodeo in a novice class when he fell.

"It sounds a bit more severe than it actually is," he said on the UK's This Morning show.

"What happened was I fell awkwardly. Purely my own fault."

Walsh suffered three breaks in his transverse process, a small bony projection on either side of each vertebrae where muscles and ligaments of the spine attach.