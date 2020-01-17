TODAY |

Watch: The Chase host Bradley Walsh reveals broken back after getting bucked off bull at rodeo

The Chase host Bradley Walsh has broken his back in three places while riding a bull for another TV series he stars in.

The accident occurred as Bradley Walsh was completing a challenge for the TV show Breaking Dad. Source: ITV

The 59-year-old former Coronation St actor suffered the injury while filming for Breaking Dad, where he and his 23-year-old son complete various challenges while road tripping across the US.

Walsh was learning how to rodeo in a novice class when he fell.

"It sounds a bit more severe than it actually is," he said on the UK's This Morning show. 

"What happened was I fell awkwardly. Purely my own fault."

Walsh suffered three breaks in his transverse process, a small bony projection on either side of each vertebrae where muscles and ligaments of the spine attach. 

He was treated in hospital, but despite bed rest usually being prescribed, Walsh was "up and walking... and driving the RV" the day after the accident. 

