Watch: Carrie Fisher makes appearance in Star Wars The Last Jedi promo

Source:

Associated Press

Fans at the Disney expo D23 were treated to a behind-the-scenes featurette from the upcoming Star Wars The Last Jedi film.

The three minute clip released at the D23 convention features short interviews with the cast.
Source: YouTube/ Star Wars

The footage showed the late Carrie Fisher telling the camera that the film is about "family, which is what's so powerful about it".

A sequel to The Force Awakens written and directed by Rian Johnson, Star Wars The Last Jedi picks up from where the last installment left off with Daisy Ridley's Rey and Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker on a remote cliff.

Johnson, Ridley, Hamill, John Boyega, Laura Dern, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran and Benicio Del Toro all star in the film and were at the convention to promote the film.

The Last Jedi blasts into theatres December 15, or, as Disney Chairman Alan Horn said, 153 days from now.

