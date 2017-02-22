Watch: Bruce Springsteen dedicates City of Ruins to people of Christchurch during quake anniversary eve concert

Bruce Springsteen paid tribute to the people of Christchurch during his sold-out concert in the city last night.

The Boss dedicated his hit My City of Ruins to all those who suffered in the earthquake and to emergency services, including those working to put out the Port Hills fires.

The song became an unofficial anthem for the city after the 2011 quake, which killed 185 people.

Springsteen had purposely scheduled his show for the eve of the sixth anniversary of the earthquake.

Around 30,000 people packed out AMI Stadium to see the star perform a three hour set.

The visit answered the call of a campaign from fans which saw them start a petition to bring Springsteen to Christchurch.

The singer held up fans' posters throughout the concert much to the excitement of the crowd.

Some were also invited to the stage as honorary members of the band.