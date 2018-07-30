Watch: British comedian Griff Rhys Jones talks about his upcoming NZ tour

The first wife of late comedian and actor Robin Williams has revealed how she allowed his infidelity during their marriage because she knew she couldn't curb it.

Robin Williams

Opening up in a new HBO documentary about Williams' life, called 'Come Inside My Mind', Valerie Velardi explained the difficult choices she was faced with while being married to him.

"He loved women," she said. "Absolutely loved women. And I got it," the Mail Online reported.

"I understood and I wanted him to have that, but I also wanted him to come home."

The couple, who met in 1976, eventually separated in 1988 after having son Zachary.