Watch: British comedian Griff Rhys Jones talks about his upcoming NZ tour

He's been a star of British comedy for decades, but now Griff Rhys Jones has made the switch to travel host, going to extremes in the name of entertainment.

He's sharing the realities of life on the road in a new live show which is about to come to New Zealand.

Watch the video above to find out more about it, as the funny man sat down with 1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid.

1 NEWS Europe Correspondent Joy Reid sat down with Jones. Source: Seven Sharp
The first wife of late comedian and actor Robin Williams has revealed how she allowed his infidelity during their marriage because she knew she couldn't curb it.

Robin Williams

Opening up in a new HBO documentary about Williams' life, called 'Come Inside My Mind', Valerie Velardi explained the difficult choices she was faced with while being married to him.

"He loved women," she said. "Absolutely loved women. And I got it," the Mail Online reported.

"I understood and I wanted him to have that, but I also wanted him to come home."

The couple, who met in 1976, eventually separated in 1988 after having son Zachary.

Williams, who rose to fame in the hit sitcom Mork and Mindy, and later starred in beloved films such as The Dead Poet's Society and Good Will Hunting, suffered from dementia late in life and committed suicide in 2014, aged 63.

After 39 gruelling days castaway in Thailand Christchurch mum Lisa Stanger has taken out the title of sole Survivor NZ for season two.

Emotional scenes erupted at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, Auckland during the live finale tonight as Matt Chisholm read out Lisa's name in the deciding vote.

She takes home a life-changing $250,000 after beating Dave Lipanovic and Tess Fahey to the prize.

"I can't believe it, I won Survivor!" school librarian Lisa said through tears after the announcement.

Coming into Survivor, Lisa had a clear strategy: appear unassuming and non-threatening and be a "number" for the early votes.

After merge, the real game play came out and big moves were made, starting with the blindside of her own alliance member, Matt.

On tonight's big win, Lisa said: "I came in with a plan and it freaking worked! Getting to play Survivor was a dream come true and to win, well, my final Survivor bucket list item has been ticked."

Watch the amazing moment as it unfolded in the video above.


The life-changing victory was a hard fought one. Source: TVNZ
