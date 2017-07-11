Watch: The brilliant moment a Coldplay fan crowd surfs in wheelchair, gives impromptu performance

Source:
Crowd surfing reached new heights at a Coldplay concert in Dublin when a fan in a wheelchair was passed aloft to the front and was invited on stage.
Video shows the man, Rob, aged 29, being passed along by audience members at the concert at Croke Park.
He was spotted by frontman Chris Martin who introduced him to the crowd before Rob pulled out a harmonica and played a traditional song with Coldplay, The Telegraph reported.
The gig was part of the band's Head Full of Dreams tour.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news