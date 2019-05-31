Watch as Breakfast's Daniel and Hayley get groovy with The Wiggles

The Wiggles have arrived in New Zealand for their multi-city tour, which begins in Auckland tomorrow. But children's music hitmakers gave a preview today while stopping by the TVNZ studio.

In addition to Auckland, the quartet will be performing in Hamilton, Napier, Palmerston North, Wellington, Dunedin and Christchurch, with most of their shows sold out.

While appearing on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, they sung some of their hit songs including Toot Toot, Chugga Chugga, Big Red Car.

Original Wiggle Anthony said he has never got tired of entertaining children because "they inspire me".

"I'm now the blue-grey wiggle," he added with a laugh. "It's been a fantastic 30 years. We've got mums and dads who were children when we started and now they're bringing their children."

They capped their Breakfast appearance today by recruiting two new members as they sang Rock-a-bye Your Bear.

"Wake up, Daniel!" they yelled to host Daniel Faitaua as he and co-host Hayley Holt joined in on the choreography.