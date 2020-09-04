Watch: Breakfast's Chris Chang pulls off brilliant John Campbell impersonation - 'You wonderful man'

TVNZ sports reporter and news reader Chris Chang has pulled off another of his famous impersonations - this time of colleague John Campbell.
Chang has become well known for his mimicry, in particular of 1 NEWS at 6pm meteorologist Daniel Corbett.
This time it was the Breakfast co-host who was Chang's target, much to the delight of others in the studio.
Campbell seemed slightly perturbed by the impersonation, but Chang was quick to point out "I only do it to the people I like".
"Ok you wonderful man."