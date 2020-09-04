TODAY |

Watch: Breakfast's Chris Chang pulls off brilliant John Campbell impersonation - 'You wonderful man'

Source:  1 NEWS

TVNZ sports reporter and news reader Chris Chang has pulled off another of his famous impersonations - this time of colleague John Campbell. 

The Breakfast news reader pulled off another one of his famous impersonations, this time of a colleague in the co-hosting seat. Source: Breakfast

Chang has become well known for his mimicry, in particular of 1 NEWS at 6pm meteorologist Daniel Corbett. 

This time it was the Breakfast co-host who was Chang's target, much to the delight of others in the studio.

'That's the weather, for now' - Dan Corbett hilariously mimicked by ONE News reporter

Campbell seemed slightly perturbed by the impersonation, but Chang was quick to point out "I only do it to the people I like". 

"Ok you wonderful man." 

