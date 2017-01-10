Watch: Brad Pitt given rousing welcome to Golden Globes stage amid nasty divorce

Actor Brad Pitt received a rousing welcome back to the spotlight from his peers at the Golden Globes in the wake of his split from Angelina Jolie.

Pitt was welcomed to the stage to introduce a clip from the movie Moonlight, which went on to win Best Motion Picture in the Drama category.

Among those cheering most enthusiastically from the crowd was Pitt's good friend Matt Damon as Pitt appeared humbled by the reaction.

Pitt, 53, is currently negotiating a divorce with Jolie, 41, after 12 years together.