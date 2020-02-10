Watch: Brad Pitt chokes up as he accepts first Oscar win for his acting

The 92nd Academy Awards have started off on script: Brad Pitt won his first acting Oscar for his performance in Once Upon on a Time ... in Hollywood.

Few categories were more certain coming into the Oscars than best supporting actor, which Pitt has had locked down all awards season.

Pitt earlier shared in the best picture win for 12 Years a Slave, for which he was a producer.

“They told me I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” said Pitt, alluding to the impeachment hearings.

Pitt said the honour had given him reason to reflect on his fairy-tale journey in the film industry, going back to when he moved to Los Angeles from Missouri. “Once upon a time in Hollywood," said Pitt. "Ain't that the truth.”

As it did last year, the annual Dolby Theatre ceremony kicked off without a host.

Janelle Monae opened the show entering a Mister Rogers set and singing A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood.

Singing to the front row, Monae dropped her bowler hat on the head of Tom Hanks, who was nominated for his performance as Fred Rogers. A medley continued with Billy Porter joining in, as Monae segued into her song Come Alive.

“I’m so proud to be standing here as a black queer artist telling stories," said Monae. "Happy Black History Month.”

Two former Oscar hosts, Chris Rock and Steve Martin, dropped in to supply an opening monologue. Martin called it “an incredible demotion.”