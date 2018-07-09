 

Watch: Aussie country star Shannon Noll fired from upcoming gig following vile on-stage outburst

An Australian country singer has been fired from an upcoming gig following an outburst on a regional NSW stage last week.

The Australian singer was responding to having something thrown at him during a performance.
Source: Facebook / Peita Doyle

Shannon Noll had his second outburst this month after threatening to punch a fan's "f---ing teeth down [their] throat" after they allegedly threw a beer can on stage at the Duck Creek Picnic Races last week, Nine reports.

The 42-year-old star has been dropped from the Mount Isa Mines Rotary Rodeo line-up next month following the incident.

"We pride ourselves on our family-friendly environment and reputation so we have made this operational decision to ensure we deliver the best event experience for all attendees," a statement on the rodeo's Facebook page said.

It follows an incident earlier this month in which the star was filmed calling a concertgoer "a f---ing maggot" and urged the crowd to "shame that motherf---er over there" after he allegedly threw a beer can at the singer on stage.

Mr Noll later took to Facebook to apologise for his "behaviour and language" from the incident, writing, "It's pretty scary to see something suddenly flying straight at you."

"We’re just doing our job and these actions are not acceptable. I completely understand that that is still no excuse for the way I spoke and I am deeply sorry for the terrible things I said that were purely out of frustration."

