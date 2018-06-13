Watch: Auckland high schools perform absolutely mind-blowing street dance routines

Source:Seven Sharp
After footage of students from Manurewa High School performing an amazing 90s inspired routine at the Hip Hop Mega Schools Street Dance Competition went viral yesterday, TVNZ1's Seven Sharp decided to find footage of the winning routine.
That's right, the brilliant performance from Manurewa High School only got them second place, it was actually the MAGS Megacrew from Mt Albert Grammar who took out the top spot.
Watch the unbelievable performance that won in the video above.
