Watch as Ashton Kutcher brings Ellen DeGeneres to tears with massive $4 million donation to her wildlife charity

Talk show host Ellen De Generes was left speechless and fighting back tears when actor Ashton Kutcher announced a surprise $US4 million donation to her wildlife charity live on her talk show.

Kutcher, appearing with manager Guy Oseary, reminded DeGeneres she had told him of her new charity The Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund.

DeGeneres' wife Portia De Rossi set up the fund as a 60th birthday present for her.

"You never ask anyone for help, ever," Kutcher told DeGeneres.

"You're always thinking about everyone else and we wanted to show you that people are thinking about you."

Money-transfer company Ripple is part of Kutcher and Oseary's tech investment ventures, the two men said.

"So, on behalf of Ripple, we'd like to give you $4 million," Kutcher said, to applause and cheers from the audience.

Stunned, DeGeneres fought back tears and couldn't speak.

But she then happily took up Kutcher's offer that she push the button on the Ripple app on his phone to transfer the money to her fund.

"I'd like to push it real good," she said.