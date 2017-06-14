Watch: Angry concert-goer throws bottle at Justin Bieber after he forgets lyrics to hit song

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
Remarkably, this isn't the first time the star has forgotten the words to Despacito.
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Auckland University research shows the risk of stillbirth is increased when mums-to-be sleep on their backs.
Matty tried, but it seems his new friend wasn't keen on following his instructions.
Dr Bryce Edwards discusses how we can get more youth interested politics and voting in the upcoming 2017 election.
Georgina Griffiths says it's good news for skiers, but some may find the coming months pretty cold.
Christie Marceau was stabbed to death by Akshay Chand.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More