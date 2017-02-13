Watch: Amazing Adele rocks Grammys with soaring rendition of 'Hello'

Adele launched the 59th Grammy Awards with a stirring rendition of Hello, then scooped the best pop vocal album award in LA this afternoon.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

Adele's "25" beat out albums by Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and Sia.

Meanwhile, David Bowie's "Blackstar" claimed the Grammy for best alternative music album.

The late musician captured three Grammys and was also honoured for best rock performance for "Blackstar" and, as the album's art director, received a Grammy for best recording package. Bowie died of cancer last year at age 69.

Cage the Elephant has won the best rock album Grammy for "Tell Me I'm Pretty."