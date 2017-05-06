 

Watch: Alec Baldwin challenges CONAN staffers to a 'Trump off'

Comedian Alec Baldwin stepped up to the challenge of a 'Trump off', following an appearance on The Tonight Show last night.

Late show host Conan O'Brien challenges US Actor, Alec Baldwin to a competition to prove who's got the best Trump impression.
The veteran actor, and serial Donald Trump impersonator, was more than happy to take on staff members of The Tonight Show after host Conan O'Brien started talking about members of his staff.

"When my staff found out that you were going to be on the show, a lot of people starting coming up to me, and they were excited because they were saying, 'That's cool that Alec is coming', because I do a Trump impersonation". 

"Why don't we bring them on right now? Why don't we have a Trump-off right now?” Baldwin said to cheers and applause from the audience.

O'Brien agreed and a succession of challengers followed, dressed up in Trump wigs and red ties, giving Baldwin their best Mr Trump impersonations.

No one could best Baldwin until a surprise challenger took to the stage.

Baldwin's co-star from show 30 Rock Jack McBrayer was the final impersonator and quickly declared the winner by O'Brien even though he made no effort in his impersonation.

Baldwin took the loss with good grace, shaking hands with McBrayer while giving him false praise.

The full video can be viewed here: Alec Baldwin 'Trump off'.

