Watch: Adele shines on Grammys red carpet in elegant emerald green dress

Adele has wowed the red carpet at the Grammys, appearing in an elegant emerald green dress.

The British singer turned out in the full length number complete with full length sleeves as stars including Beyonce and Bruno Mars strut their stuff ahead of today's awards in Los Angeles.

Adele won album, song and record of the year in 2012 with 21 and Rolling In the Deep.

This year some critics argued that Beyonce's Lemonade was more artistic and had a stronger impact on culture.