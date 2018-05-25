'Wassup people!' General Fiyah's young cousin Lopeti has a say during the Vodafone Pacific Music Awards

The younger cousin of 12-year-old musical sensation General Fiyah stole the show last night at the Vodafone Pacific Music Awards during his cousin's acceptance speech.

General Fiyah - real name Lotima Pome'e - won numerous awards, including Best Song for 'Here To Stay', and the People's Choice Award.

On his second trip to the stage, his younger cousin Lopeti Pome'e got a chance to say something to the audience after someone shouted out.

With the microphones pushed down to his level, Lopeti spoke the simple but effective phrase: "Wassup people" - and the audience erupted into cheers.

Other big winners at the event included Punialava'a, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award, Ladi6 and her team who took Best Female Artist, Best Album and Best Producer.

Noah Slee won Best Male Artist and Best urban Artist, while the Tomorrow People were named Best Pacific Group and also recognised as having Best Pacific Language for 'Lock Me Up' and 'Sa'ili Le Alofa'.

Auckland singer/producer Kings won the NZ On Air Streaming Award for 'We'll Never Know' and Brooke Fraser won the NZ On Air Radio Airplay award for 'Therapy'.