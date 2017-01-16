'I want my wife back' – newly sober Lamar Odom's main priority is reuniting with Khloe Kardashian

Source:Associated Press
Former NBA star Lamar Odom says he wants his ex, Khloe Kardashian back.
In a candid and tearful interview with emergency room physician and host of daytime series The Doctors, Dr Travis Stork, Odom says getting back together with Kardashian is his main focus.
"Honestly, I want my wife back. Other than that, I just want to, you know, live a healthy, happy life."
Odom's divorce from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was finalised in December. They married in September 2009.
Kardashian is now in a relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson.
Dr Stork says he's proud of Odom after his month-long spell in rehab.
"It's new, but it's good to be sober," admitted the athlete.
The 37-year-old lapsed into a coma after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel in October 2015.
He tells Dr Stork he had no idea what had happened.
"No, I didn't know until Khloe had told me that I was in a coma. I couldn't even speak at the time. I couldn't talk, so I was scared."
