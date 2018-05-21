'I want to be international' says Kiwi touted as the next big thing in New Zealand hip-hop

An up and coming Kiwi hip-hop RnB star, who's tipped to take out a gong at this week's Pacific Music Awards, wants to go international.

By day, 23-year-old Ezra Williams is a hip hop teacher from South Auckland, Seven Sharp reported.

By night, she is 'Raze', stamping her mark on the New Zealand music scene.

Raze says she organises her own rehearsals, her videos, and "I do it all on my own".

But it took a while for Raze to find her own voice.

"I wasn't as confident as I was with dancing, because I knew I had that on lock."

Now, a year on from her first release, Raze is being touted as the next big thing in New Zealand hip-hop.

"I want to cross over. That's my goal. I want to be international," she said, adding she wants to have her own tour, dancers, and film crew.

"I just want to travel, and travel doing something I love."

But for today, Raze is keeping her feet firmly planted on the ground, knowing she has to perform in front of music royalty at the Pacific Music Awards on Thursday night.