TODAY |

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus gets new tattoo and fright visiting Wellington

Source:  1 NEWS

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus is in Wellington and has spent his time getting a new tattoo and getting a fright in a horror house.

Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead. Source: AMC

Reedus is believed to be in New Zealand while filming his motorcycle travel show, Ride.

In his downtime he's been spotted around town in the capital, posing for photographs with fans.

Wellington tattoo studio Tattoo Machine shared a photo with the actor on Instagram, writing: "An honour to have [Norman Reedus] in the studio this evening tattooed by @joshcoburntattoo."

Around two hours later, on his own account, Reedus showed off the new tattoo - a skull with the word "Ride" underneath it, on the side of his foot.

Reedus was also filmed at Fear Factory Wellington, a horror house.

There the zombie apocalypse actor got a fright of his own.

"You were a true gentleman and a pleasure to scare! Thank goodness you didn’t have your crossbow," Fear Factory wrote on Instagram.

The Walking Dead airs Monday evenings on TVNZ2 and OnDemand. The show is currently on a mid-season break but returns February 24.

Entertainment
Television
