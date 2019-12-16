Visiting locations of favourite movies helps Auckland man deal with work burnout

Those feeling burned out or over stressed at work may want to follow an Auckland man's example and do what makes you happy.

Hayden Schade was confronted with harrowing images every day when he worked for news network Al Jazeera in Qatar.

Finding it hard to sleep, he found comfort by watching some of his favourite 1980s movies that he grew up with.

Going a step further, Hayden decided to visit some of the movies filming locations and document his adventures on Facebook page Location Station.