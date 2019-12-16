TODAY |

Visiting locations of favourite movies helps Auckland man deal with work burnout

Source:  1 NEWS

Those feeling burned out or over stressed at work may want to follow an Auckland man's example and do what makes you happy.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hayden Schade’s example is inspiring others. Source: Seven Sharp

Hayden Schade was confronted with harrowing images every day when he worked for news network Al Jazeera in Qatar.

Finding it hard to sleep, he found comfort by watching some of his favourite 1980s movies that he grew up with.

Going a step further, Hayden decided to visit some of the movies filming locations and document his adventures on Facebook page Location Station.

Watch his adventures and discover some of the famous friends he made along the way in the video above.

Entertainment
Movies
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:14
John Campbell sits next to sleeping child at food bank, livid at state of poverty in NZ
2
McDonald's cuts ties with Aussie restaurant owner over video of alleged racist rant
3
Visiting locations of favourite movies helps Auckland man deal with work burnout
4
Prince George's Christmas list revealed
5
Passenger describes Ovation of the Seas as 'prison ship' following White Island tragedy
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Microsoft reveals PC tower-like design for Xbox Series X console, set for release next year

01:23

Mystery billionaire re-gifts Olivia Newton-John her famous Grease jacket after charity auction

A$AP Rocky to perform in Stockholm months after conviction

Harvey Weinstein's bail increased to $5 million over ankle bracelet monitoring issues