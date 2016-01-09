TODAY |

Vin Diesel reportedly devastated after stuntman suffers horrific fall during Fast and Furious filming

Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
Movies
Accidents

A stunt double from 'Fast & Furious 9' has suffered a shocking fall on set, leaving star Vin Diesel devastated.

The stuntman is battling a serious head injury after falling "at least 30ft" during filming of the new movie at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire yesterday.

A source told The Sun Online: "The stuntman fell at least 30ft - maybe a bit more. Vin Diesel was seen on set seconds after. He looked ashen, totally in shock and blinking back tears. He saw what happened.

"They were filming a very high balcony scene. The stuntman leapt from the balcony attached to a safety wire, but it looks like the cable snapped.

"He was meant to be left dangling below the balcony via the wire and then lowered slowly to the ground, but he plunged to the ground and landed on his head."

A spokesman for East of England Ambulance Service told MailOnline: "An ambulance, three ambulance officer vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Leavesden Studios shortly before midday today, following reports of a man injured in a fall.

"One patient with a serious head injury was transported to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance."

Hertfordshire Police added in a statement: "Police were called shortly before noon today following an incident at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire.

"It was reported that a man had been injured while working at the location and sustained serious injuries."

"The air ambulance attended and police officers are currently on scene to assist and carry out initial inquiries."

Producers told Deadline: "We had an injury on the set of 'Fast 9' today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen. We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation."

'Fast & Furious 9' also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and John Cena and is set for release next year.

Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel Source: Bang Showbiz
More From
Entertainment
Movies
Accidents
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
More than 100 recommendations were revealed today by the Law Commission.
No more 50/50 property split in new divorce law recommendations
2
Five people remain in hospital, two with critical injuries, as investigators pour over the scene at Marble Court for clues.
Gas company to cooperate fully in Christchurch blast probe - lawyer
3
Popoali’I who had to give rugby away aged 23 in 2014, is raising money for charity.
Former Highlander attempting to do an hour-long prone hold to raise money for struggling families
4
The legendary former New Zealand coach assesses the victory.
Aussie netball legend: World Cup final loss to Silver Ferns had 'sense of inevitability'
5
Mexican couple's Kiwi working holiday dream turns into surveillance nightmare with cameras placed in rental property
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
FILE - This June 1, 2019 file photo shows Lil Nas X performing at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The rapper has taken his "Old Town Road" to the top of the Billboard charts for 16 weeks, tying a record set by Mariah Carey and Luis Fonsi. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

Lil Nas X ties Billboard record set by Mariah, Despacito
A$AP Rocky.

Swedish investigation ends of man in fight with A$AP Rocky

Cardi B shows off new tattoo of her husband's name

Last minute decision by neighbours near Christchurch explosion meant they 'narrowly escaped injury'