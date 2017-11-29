 

Video: Why was Ed Sheeran omitted from list of Grammy nominees?

Tim Wilson 

Seven Sharp Reporter

Seven Sharp's Tim Wilson investigates.

Source: Seven Sharp

01:26
1
The star forward was all smiles as he and his teammates arrived at the Royal Palace.

Video: 'In a big way I'm proud' - RLWC hero Jason Taumalolo and team decked out in traditional dress for ceremony with Tongan king

02:53
3
The National leader said the PM won't release the 33 page coalition document because it will show NZ First's influence.

Watch: Frenzied Bill English suggests 33 page 'secret coalition document' conceals huge influence Winston Peters wields

01:33
4
Thousands of travellers including hundreds of Kiwis have been stranded by the closure on the international airport.

Bali airport set to reopen as volcano continues to spew ash


00:52
5
Joshua says you wouldn't see other rivalries such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stoop to such levels so why should the Kiwi fighter.

Watch: 'I swerve those clowns' - Anthony Joshua calls Joseph Parker a 'clown', says he's poorly managed

00:33
The slip in Birkenhead has now taken more than 50 square metres of land, leaving a gaping hole in the landscape.

Watch: New drone footage shows scale of huge Auckland slip that's destroyed a carpark

Another slip took place at the site about 5pm yesterday, taking with it a piece of equipment.

Reserve Bank to ease LVR lending conditions - slightly

Governor Grant Spencer says changes to be closely monitored to ensure financial stability risk "remains contained".

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:36
The Labour MP last made a speech in parliament 15-years-ago for the Alliance Party.

Watch: Willie Jackson lays into National and gives nod to Maori Party in passionate speech - 'I want to thank the Maori nation'

Mr Jackson was formally an MP for the Alliance Party until 2002, and has returned as an MP for the Labour Party.


 
